New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Trend and Opportunities in the French Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2012 -- The non-life insurance segment accounted for a share of XX% of the total insurance industry written premiums in 2011. The written premium value of the non-life insurance segment increased from EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period.
The French non-life insurance segment increased in written premium value from EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period. Property insurance was the largest category within the non-life insurance segment in terms of written premium during the review period. Property insurance valued EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2011, which represented a total share of XX% of the non-life insurance written premiums. Motor insurance, with a total written premium of EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2011, was the second-largest category in 2011. Both categories grew marginally during the review period, due to France's expanding automotive, real estate and construction industries.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance market in France:
- It provides historical values for France's non-life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in France's non-life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for non-life insurance products in France
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the French non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French non-life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
