Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- The French reinsurance segment's written premium value decreased from EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2007 to EURXX billion (US$XX billion) in 2011, at a CAGR of XX% during the review period. The treaty reinsurance category accounted for the largest share of XX% of the total reinsurance written premium value in 2011, while the facultative reinsurance category accounted for the remaining XX%.
The French reinsurance segment is dominated by global reinsurers, including Munich Re, Swiss Re and Berkshire Hathaway. The entry of more leading multinational companies into the French reinsurance segment is expected to change the segment's competitive landscape over the forecast period. This is because the entry of one of the largest global reinsurers, Lloyd's, already changed the market share dynamics of the leading French reinsurance companies in 2008.
Scope
This report provides an analysis of the reinsurance market in France:
- It provides historical values for France's reinsurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a top-level analysis of the key sub-segments in France's reinsurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It provides values for the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance markets in France and its growth prospects
- It profiles the top reinsurance company in France
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the French reinsurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the French reinsurance market
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the reinsurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Munich Re, Swiss Re, RGA France, Hannover Re, Lloyd's France, SCOR Reinsurance"
