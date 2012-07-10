Fast Market Research recommends "Trends and Opportunities in the German Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" from Timetric, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- The German life insurance segment grew during the review period due to the country's aging population, rising of the retirement age to 67 and tax benefits on long-term saving products such as life insurance. The individual endowment insurance category accounted for the largest share of XX% of the total life insurance written premiums in 2011, followed by general annuity products, with a share of XX%, and retirement and variable insurance products, which together generated a share of XX%. Germany's growing GDP, increasing disposable income and life insurance product innovation is expected to contribute towards the growth of life insurance over the forecast period.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Germany:
- It provides historical values for Germany's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in Germany's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Germany
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the German life insurance market
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the German life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Financial Services research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Trends and Opportunities in the German Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Non-Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Life Insurance in Germany, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Trends and Opportunities in the Mexican Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the UK Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Vietnamese Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the South African Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the South African Non-Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the Mexican Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile
- Trends and Opportunities in the German Reinsurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile