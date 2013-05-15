New Financial Services market report from Timetric: "Trends and Opportunities in the Guatemalan Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- "Trends and Opportunities in the Guatemalan Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the insurance industry, covering the life insurance market in Guatemala. The report provides data on legislation, supervision and regulatory control in the insurance industry in Guatemala. This report also includes growth prospects for the life insurance market in Guatemala and sub-segments such as individual and group insurance with details of sub-products in each market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the insurance industry in Guatemala:
- It provides historical values for the Guatemalan life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the market segments in the Guatemalan life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including written premium, paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using in depth historic and forecast market data related to the Guatemalan insurance industry
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Guatemalan life insurance market
- Gain insights into key regulatory policies governing the Guatemalan insurance market
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