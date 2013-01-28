New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- This report is the result of extensive research into the non-life insurance market in India, covering the Indian non-life insurance industry attractiveness and non-life insurance segment outlook. It provides insights into the market size and forecast for the non-life insurance market, and categories such as motor and marine, aviation and transit insurance. This report also provides detailed analysis of the various distribution channels in the Indian non-life insurance market.
Scope
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Indian non-life insurance market and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Indian non-life insurance market
- Identify the growth opportunities and market dynamics within key product categories
