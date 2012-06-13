New Financial Services research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- The life insurance segment in South Africa showed robust growth in the review period, supported by various growth factors. Rising per capita incomes among the black middle-class population and the expansion of financial services into remote regions are the key industry trends driving growth. With the high levels of HIV infection and crime, consumers are increasingly purchasing insurance, while microinsurance is another prominent growth driver which boosted insurance sales.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in South Africa:
- It provides historical values for South Africa's life insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key sub-segments in South Africa's life insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It analyses the various distribution channels for life insurance products in South Africa
