New Market Study, "TrendSights: Guided Health", Has Been Published

New Food market report from Datamonitor: "TrendSights: Guided Health"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- More information is available to consumers than ever before via mobile technology including laptops, tablets, and smartphones. In a world where it has never been easier for consumers to research their own health and keep a record of wellness issues with mobile apps, consumers are seeking out Guided Health products and services that help them to reach their health goals.
Scope
- Pinpoint key marketing and innovation "platforms" that can be employed to entice new product trial. See how they relate to "on-trend" examples.
- Access a unique blend of consumer and innovation insight to understand how consumer desire for Guided Health products can be met.
- View examples from across the food, non-alcoholic drinks, alcoholic drinks, personal care, household care, packaging, and retail spaces.
Report Highlights
Consumers are increasingly health conscious, with 63% claiming to pay a high level of attention to their health in general. This is leading to an increase in consumers self-researching health issues and seeking guidance from products and services to reach their personal health goals.
Consumers are using health apps via their smartphones and tablets to keep track of their health, with the number of health-related apps available increasing rapidly.
Keywords: health, wellness, healthy, functional, nutrigenomics, diet, fitness, nutrition, natural, sports nutrition, traffic-light labeling, personalization, value-added, innovation, mobile health, smart and connected.
Reasons to Get this Report
- To what extent do global consumers seek Guided Health products and ingredients across the major fast-moving consumer goods sectors and why?
- What is the Guided Health sub-trend? How does it impact consumers? What will it mean for core product and marketing innovation in my sector?
- How are brands capitalizing on the Guided Health sub-trend to entice consumers into paying a premium for products and ingredients?
