New Pharmaceuticals research report from Global Markets Direct is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- Global Markets Direct's, 'Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) - Pipeline Review, H2 2013', provides an overview of the indication's therapeutic pipeline. This report provides information on the therapeutic development for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes), complete with latest updates, and special features on late-stage and discontinued projects. It also reviews key players involved in the therapeutic development for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes). Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) - Pipeline Review, Half Year is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, Company/University websites, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases from company/university sites and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Note*: Certain sections in the report may be removed or altered based on the availability and relevance of data for the indicated disease.
Scope
- A snapshot of the global therapeutic scenario for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes).
- A review of the Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) products under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources.
- Coverage of products based on various stages of development ranging from discovery till registration stages.
- A feature on pipeline projects on the basis of monotherapy and combined therapeutics.
- Coverage of the Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) pipeline on the basis of route of administration and molecule type.
- Key discontinued pipeline projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Identify and understand important and diverse types of therapeutics under development for Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes).
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and design effective counter-strategies to gain competitive advantage.
- Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying players of the most promising pipeline.
- Devise corrective measures for pipeline projects by understanding Type 1 Diabetes (Juvenile Diabetes) pipeline depth and focus of Indication therapeutics.
- Develop and design in-licensing and out-licensing strategies by identifying prospective partners with the most attractive projects to enhance and expand business potential and scope.
- Modify the therapeutic portfolio by identifying discontinued projects and understanding the factors that drove them from pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., Sanofi-Aventis, Eli Lilly and Company, Inovio Biomedical Corporation, MedImmune LLC, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd, AbGenomics International, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Generex Biotechnology Corporation, ViaCord, BioLineRx, Ltd., Biocon Limited, Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Cell Therapeutics, Inc., Hadasit Medical Research Services & Development Ltd, Biodel Inc., MannKind Corporation, Halozyme Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Celldex Therapeutics, Inc., Karo Bio, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Flamel Technologies S.A., NeoStem, Inc., XOMA Ltd., Diamyd Medical AB, SemBiosys Genetics Inc., Uni-Bio Science Group Ltd., Kamada Ltd., DiaMedica Inc., Affimed Therapeutics AG, Axxam SpA, ActogeniX NV, Bayhill Therapeutics, Inc., Artielle ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc., Argos Therapeutics, Inc., Coronado Biosciences, Inc., MacroGenics, Inc., Diabetology Limited, EpiVax, Inc., Kineta, Inc., Andromeda Biotech Ltd., AIM Therapeutics Inc., NOXXON Pharma AG, Fate Therapeutics, Inc., Immunocore Limited., Provid Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novocell, Inc., Tolera Therapeutics, Inc., Medistem, Inc., Exsulin Corporation, NasVax Ltd., REGiMMUNE Corporation, Adocia, Amunix, Inc., S-Evans Biosciences, Inc., Selecta Biosciences, Inc., Cebix Incorporated, Heptares Therapeutics Ltd., RhinoCyte, Inc., PharmaIN Corporation, Regenetech, Inc.
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