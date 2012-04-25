New Market Study: "Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020"

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Type 2 Diabetes - Global Drug Forecasts and Treatment Analysis to 2020". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market. The report provides comprehensive information on type 2 diabetes, highlighting the treatment guidelines. It identifies and analyses the key trends shaping and driving the global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market. It analyses the treatment usage patterns in the global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the positions of the existing market leaders. The report provides valuable insights into the pipeline products within the global type 2 diabetes sector. It quantifies the unmet need in the global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market as well as in the individual markets such as the US and the top five countries in Europe, highlighting the opportunity for future players.
GlobalData analysis shows that the global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market was worth $23.7 billion in 2011. Between 2002 and 2011, the market grew at a rate of 11.8%. By 2020, the market is expected to be worth $45.1 billion, indicating a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.4% between 2011 and 2020.
The global type 2 diabetes therapeutics market is very attractive and has primarily been driven by the growth in patient volume and the annual cost of therapy. Patient volume has been driven by the increased incidence and prevalence of diabetes and the growth in treatment usage patterns, such as the diseased population, the treatment-seeking population, the diagnosed population and the prescription population. The annual cost of type 2 diabetes therapy was driven by the uptake of newly approved drugs, such as Actos (pioglitazone) and Avandia (rosiglitazone) until 2006 and the launch of new therapies, such as Levemir (insulin detemir), Byetta (exenatide), Januvia (sitagliptin), and Victoza (liraglutide). The annual cost of therapy was also driven by the increased use of multiple drugs per patient and the adoption of combination therapies, such as Actoplusmet (pioglitazone and metformin), Avandamet (rosiglitazone and metformin), Janumet (sitagliptin and metformin) and Duetact (pioglitazone and glimepiride) in the first-line and second-line treatment of type 2 diabetes patients.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Novo Nordisk, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Sanofi, F. Hoffmann La Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Astellas Pharma Inc.
