Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/27/2012 -- "UK Foodservice Survey 2012-2013: Evolution of POS and Self Service in Consumer Satisfaction" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes if the role and impact of new POS and self service technology in the UK foodservice industry are set to change in 2012-2013. This report provides the reader with a definitive analysis of the new techniques and technologies in the foodservice industry, and identifies how organizations plan to leverage them in future. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The report also provides access to information categorized by sector and revenue.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from Canadean's exclusive panel of leading 196 senior UK industry foodservice operators. Most secondary research reports are based on general industry drivers and do not understand the industry executives' attitude and changing behaviors, creating a gap in presenting the business outlook of the foodservice industry. In an effort to bridge this gap, Canadean created this primary-research based report by gathering the opinions of multiple stake holders in the value-chain of the UK foodservice industry.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Overall responses reveal that 51% of respondents identify 'smart phone based software (mobile ordering and payment)' to have the highest demand among intelligent POS technologies. Additionally, 'Centralized POS systems for whole enterprise' is another intelligent POS technology that is in demand within the UK foodservice industry.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Overall analysis of responses shows that 'cost efficient for small units', 'easy access from multiple locations', and 'fast and easy implementation' are considered the top three advantages of intelligent POS software by 50%, 42%, and 36% of respondents respectively.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Companies Mentioned in this Report: MICROS Systems, Culinary Software Services, Creative Software Solutions Restaurant POS Software, Abcom, Besttable, Foodman Software Systems, Retail Systems Technology, MCR POS systems, Saffron Computers, Avenista, iBarControl, ODISSIA Corporation, onePOS, Squirrel Systems, UtilitySoft, Cunninghams epos solutions, EPoS, Onelan Digital Signage, SAP, Syspro Tech, IMPACT, Microsoft, SAMSTOCK, AMA EPOS solutions, Ipro, Agilysys, cypad, CostGuard, The CrunchTime! Solution, Datasym, TouchBistro, osera, Plexis, DELEGATE, IndiCater, Itrade, Thistle, Restaurant GuardMitchells & Butlers, O2, Domino's, Giving Card, Pizza Hut, Velo, Shaka Zulu, BlackBerry, Starbucks, DevStudios, Inamo St James, Restaurant Guide, Tabletop
