New Market Study: "UK Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the United Kingdom to 2016"

New Food market report from Canadean: "UK Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in the United Kingdom to 2016"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2012 -- This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the UK foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry and the UK's business environment and landscape. The report tries to focus on the impact of macro-economic factors on the foodservice industry in the UK and also the growth predictions driven by the London Olympics.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The UK foodservice market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 1.3% till 2016. Sustainability, Nutrition and Costs are expected to be the three major trends in the sector. Also, a major factor accelerating sector growth will be the 2012 Olympic Games in London, which are expected to increase the sales of all profit sector channels, including accommodation, leisure, tourism, restaurants and pubs.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The UK foodservice sector has recently been driven by the changing demographics in population and a shift in consumer preferences towards healthy eating and nutrition. The sector saw the emergence of a number of new trends, including restaurants offering discounts and promotional items in the economic crisis period, which were subsequently cut back in 2011 to reduce costs, and reducing portion sizes without changing menu prices in order to deal with food inflation.
provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel and company-specific insight into the operating environment of foodservice companies.
Key Highlights
The projected decline in unemployment rate over the forecast period is expected to drive the sale of foodservices in the UK, especially in the profit sector.
The global financial crisis has also had a negative impact on disposable income, which led to the tightening of trading environments for foodservice operators during 2009.
The UK's net debt rose from 37.9% of GDP in 2006 to 75.1% of GDP in 2011 and is expected to increase further to 76.5% in 2016. These rising debt levels come at the same time as a sovereign debt crisis in many EU nations and this combination is expected to have a damaging effect on UK consumer sentiment.
Increased level of internet penetration and the change in the consumer lifestyle towards convenient living have been major factors to drive the diners towards the computerized and online reservation system in the UK. Restaurateurs are now using data analytics processes in order to increase their margins.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Punch Taverns Plc, McDonald's Corporation, Mitchells and Butlers, WhitbreadJ D Wetherspoon Plc, Yum! Brands, GreggsSUBWAY Restaurants, Domino's PizzaStarbuck's Coffee Company UK Ltd
