Recently published research from Pyramid Research, "UK Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Summary
"UK Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption" report provides a top-level overview and detailed insights into the operating environment for mobile operators. It is an essential tool for companies active across the telecom value chain in the UK and for new companies that may be considering entering the market.
Key Findings
- Demographics - Statistical data on UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Multiplay service penetration by: mobile subscriptions, mobile broandband computing subscriptions, PC households, TV households, fixed broandband households, voice telephony households, total multiplay households and FMC households
- Multiplay and blended service adoption
- Multiplay and blended service revenue, including FMC service revenue.
Synopsis
This report offers a concise breakdown of the UK operating environment, with both historic data and forecasts to 2015. The report contains quantitative data which covers:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Demographics - data on the UK population, households, businesses, nominal GDP, nominal GDP per Capita, consumer price inflation, exchange rates (local currency and US dollar)
- Multiplay service penetration by: mobile subscriptions, mobile broandband computing subscriptions, PC households, TV households, fixed broandband households, voice telephony households, total multiplay households and FMC households
- Multiplay and blended service adoption
- Multiplay and blended service revenue, including FMC service revenue.
Since 1986, Pyramid Research has compiled an extensive database on the telecommunications markets in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, North America and Latin America. The core components of this database mainly include:
Regulatory
- Interviews with top officials at regulatory agencies.
- Statistical data published by governments and regulatory agencies.
- Copies of telecom laws and amendments.
- Copies of tariff schedules, interconnection regulations and universal service requirements.
Operators
- Interviews with key officials in strategic planning, marketing, network planning and financial planning.
- Extensive surveys conducted with operators to determine key network statistics, investment, technology rollout plans, subscribers by service, tariff plans and service offerings.
- Internal statistics and bulletins published by operators.
Vendors
- Interviews with key officials within vendors both at in-country offices and in-company headquarters.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: BT, Orange, O2, Sky, Virgin Media, Vodafone
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Wireless research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- USA Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Spain Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- South Korea Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Mexico Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Japan Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- France Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Germany Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Russia Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Italy Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption
- Canada Multiplay Services Market to 2015: Multiplay and Blended Service Adoption