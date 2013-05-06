New Market Study, "Ukraine Tourism Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Ukraine Tourism Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- We believe that despite the undoubted success and large influx of tourists seen during the UEFA Euro Championship football tournament, Ukraine's tourism sector has been plagued by the economic uncertainty seen across Europe. This has not only affected it domestically with internal tourism, but has also affected its main source markets, all of which are in Europe. Equally, the continued economic uncertainty has had an impact on Ukraine's outbound tourism figures. However, the country is well placed to take advantage of the burgeoning CEE inter regional tourism industry, with borders shared with seven other countries, and well-developed rail and road networks.
This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
Ukraine co-hosted the UEFA Euro Championship with Poland in the summer of 2012, which has had a beneficial impact on the Ukrainian tourist industry in a number of ways. Firstly the large amount of investment in transport infrastructure and accommodation, secondly the influx of tourists and eager football fans, and thirdly the publicity for Ukraine during and after the event. Despite being overshadowed by the Olympics in Britain, and although many British football fans opted to go to the cheaper and more conveniently located matches in Poland, Ukraine still saw an estimated 23.4mn tourists in 2012.
Although many of these opted to come by air, taking advantage of various new airport extensions and developments, in general, given its location, the majority of Ukraine's inbound tourists from central and eastern Europe (CEE) come by road and rail. This is largely because the country is well placed in Europe for overland travel, as it is bordered by 7 countries, including Russia, its largest tourism market, with an estimated 890,000 visitors in 2012. It is unsurprising, therefore, that there has been so much investment in road networks and railways in recent years.
