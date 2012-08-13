New Materials market report from BRICdata: "Ukrainian Mining Industry Outlook - Market Opportunities and Entry Strategies, Analyses and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Ukraine has a large base of mineral resources and a rich mining tradition. The Ukrainian mining industry comprises 7.8% of the country's GDP, is the sixth-largest producer of iron and the seventh-largest producer of manganese in the world. In addition, the nation is also one of the world's key producers of coal. In 2011, Ukraine accounted for 10% of the world's iron ore reserves and 22.2% of its manganese ore reserves. The Ukrainian mining industry is dominated by the coal and metallic minerals categories. The value of the industry grew at a CAGR of 18.08%, during the review period. Ukraine has the seventh-largest coal resources in the world, but underinvestment and a lack of progress in terms of deregulation have made the country a net importer of coal. The country is attempting to improve safety conditions, entities and frameworks in order to modernize the industry. Consequently, the Coal Sector Policy Support Program was launched in September 2008 with the cooperation of Ukraine's Ministry of Coal Industry. The program intends to improve occupational safety and develop a plan for the development of the industry. With the support program in place, the industry is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- Mining has become one of the country's key economic drivers, representing 7.8% of GDP in 2011.
- Ukraine's geographical location is favorable for international trade as it is situated on the crossroads between Asia and Europe. The country has an advanced railway and road network with direct access to the sea.
- Ukrainian mining industry growth has traditionally been driven by exports, and this tradition is expected to continue over the forecast period.
- Ukraine accounted for almost 2.9% of the world's iron ore production in 2011. It also accounts for 10% of the world's iron reserves.
- Ukraine holds the seventh-largest coal reserves in the world, which comprises 117.5 billion tons, alongside the third-largest anthracite coal reserves.
- Ukraine holds around 10% of the world's kaolin reserves, however, production only accounts for 3.4% of the world's total.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ukrainian mining industry
- It provides historical values for the Ukrainian mining industry for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of production, consumption, imports and exports of key minerals in terms of volume as well as value
- It details the regulatory framework for the mining industry in Ukraine
- It covers an exhaustive summary on key trends, drivers and issues affecting the mining industry
- Using Porter's industry-standard "Five Forces" analysis, it details the competitive landscape in the Ukrainian mining industry
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Sadovaya Group, Famur Group, Atlas Copco Powercrusher, Metinvest Holding, Mineral Mining, Poltava GOK Corporation, DTEK Holdings BV, Zeppelin Ukraine, Elektropolyus, Novokramatorsky Mashinostroitelny Zavod J St.
