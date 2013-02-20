Recently published research from GlobalData, "Unconventional Oil (Oil Shales, Oil Sands and Extra-heavy Oil) - Market Analysis, Industry Developments and Forecasts to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
"Unconventional Oil (Oil Shales, Oil Sands and Extra-heavy Oil) - Market Analysis, Industry Developments and Forecasts to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, and analyzes the developments in the unconventional oil sector globally. The report provides an overview of the unconventional oil market by key resource types, including Canada's oil sands, North America's oil shales and Venezuela's extra-heavy crude oil. It also analyses some of the major drivers and challenges for the unconventional oil industry. The report also provides historic and projected production of unconventional oil through to 2020, the mergers and acquisitions in major unconventional oil markets (Canada's oil sands industry, Venezuela's extra-heavy oil sector and North America's oil shales market) and the competitive landscape in the unconventional oil industry.
The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides an analysis of the unconventional oil industry (oil shales, oil sands, and extra-heavy crude oil). The report primarily focuses on -
- Drivers and challenges in the unconventional oil industry and production forecasts to 2020
- The oil sands industry in Canada, including production forecasts until 2020
- The extra-heavy crude oil industry in Venezuela
- The major and emerging liquids-rich shale plays in North America
- Financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activities in major unconventional oil markets
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -
- Identify some of the key drivers and challenges of the unconventional oil market
- To know the current global production of unconventional oil and the production estimates to 2020
- Develop insights about the historic production of oil sands, extra heavy crude oil and oil shale and forecasts until 2020
- Gain insights into the financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activity in the unconventional oils industry in recent years
- Understand the key companies involved in the unconventional oil industry
