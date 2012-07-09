New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Underground Gas Storage in North America - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2016"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2012 -- "Underground Gas Storage in North America - Market Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2016", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists, which analyzes the underground gas storage industry in the North American region. The report provides information about North America's underground gas storage market, with forecasts until 2016, and gives information on the key gas storage sites and companies in the region. The report also provides details of the key drivers and issues in the gas storage industry. The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
This report provides detailed analysis of the underground gas storage in North America, as well as details of the key companies, trends and issues in the industry forecast until 2016. The report primarily focuses on the following -
- The underground gas storage market in North America.
- Key underground gas storage sites in North American market.
- Key companies in the North American underground gas storage market.
- Key issues and trends in the underground gas storage market in North America.
- The competitive landscape of the North American underground gas storage market.
Reasons to Get this Report
This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities in a rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the North America underground gas storage market
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights about the gas storage market in North America.
- Increase future financial metrics based on future opportunities and critical success factors in the North America underground gas storage market
- Understand the market positioning of the underground gas storage companies in North America
- Identify business opportunities with the help of comprehensive knowledge about upcoming underground gas storage additions in North America.
