Any assessment of the world's leading emerging economies must consider the recent economic developments, the health plans which are in place and the challenges that are influencing the progress of the health market.
But analysis which is based on whole country statistics can miss the subtle trends which are influencing the markets on the ground.
Identifying opportunities in local health economies requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a city/provincial/regional level. Being able to see that in the context of the neighbouring districts/regions as well as the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
How is the population and wealth distributed?
Which states and territories produce the highest levels of GDP?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the role played by private/government health provision at state level?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new 4-volume report collection from Espicom, Understanding City and Regional Health Markets in Brazil, Russia, India and China, takes you further into understanding the national, regional and major city health environments.
Drill down into regional health markets and better understand the opportunities and challenges
BRAZIL - Brazil has made great strides in improving the health of its citizens yet, in common with other emerging markets, distribution of health services is uneven, with wide disparities between regions.
Looking at health expenditure
It is critical for medical and pharmaceutical companies to understand the sometimes confusing funding of healthcare in Brazil. Health expenditure comprises public health expenditure, private health insurance and private out-of-pocket health expenditure. A high proportion of public health expenditure goes towards expensive and complex services, including hospital admissions and diagnostic & therapy services. In recent years, however, public expenditure has shifted towards primary care services.
As public health expenditure has moved towards primary care, the level of access to ambulatory and hospital care has diminished, as public financial resources have not increased at the same level. In 2008, the latest year for which data is available, public health expenditure represented 3.8% of GDP, equal to R$108.9 billion (US$59.3 billion). Alongside the Brazilian health system there is a strong private health insurance sector which, in recent years, has been increasing. Brazil is the second largest insurance market in the world, after the USA.
