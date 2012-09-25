Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- "United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UAE foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the United Arab Emirates (UAE) foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and the UAE's business environment and landscape."United Arab Emirates Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in United Arab Emirates to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the UAE foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The global economic crisis did not have much effect on the UAE foodservice industry. Strong economic indicators drove the industry along with demand for multi-ethnic cuisine because of the diverse demographics and an increase in tourism.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The strong economic performance, increase in the working women population, and a rise in tourism provide the impetus for growth in the foodservice industry. Additionally, the growth in health awareness and food safety concerns has helped to develop healthier and more nutritious eating habits.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
Market insight
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within the United Arab Emirates.
Sector analysis
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the United Arab Emirates foodservice market.
Industry data
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average prices, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week, across nearly 50 sub-channels.
Forecast data
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Galadari Ice Cream Co. L.L.C, Dunkin' Donuts UAE, Kamat Restaurants, Gazebo, Al Arz Automatic Bakery LLC, Nando's UAE, McDonald's UAE, Hardee's Dubai
