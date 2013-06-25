New Market Study, "United Arab Emirates Tourism Report Q2 2013", Has Been Published

Fast Market Research recommends "United Arab Emirates Tourism Report Q2 2013" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
The UAE Tourism Report examines the significant long-term potential offered by the tourism industry, but highlights the potential downward pressure that regional uncertainty could have on arrival numbers as the political landscape changes. The UAE's tourism sector has grown dramatically over the last decade. This is due partly to the surge seen in regional travel across the Middle East and the development of international tourism, particularly in Dubai. The UAE reportedly accounts for over a third of Middle Eastern travel and tourism demand.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Looking forward, BMI is forecasting a 10% increase in arrivals over 2013, plus a further 33.8% increase over the 2013-2017 period, implying total arrivals of almost 16mn by the end of our forecast period in 2017. The hospitality sector looks set to grow in tandem with tourist arrivals. BMI forecasts that there will be about 63,690 hotel rooms in the UAE by 2017, with occupancy rates remaining just under the 75% mark.
The Middle East is currently the largest source market for UAE, accounting for 25% of the total forecast arrivals for 2013. However, we believe that in the long term, the Asia-Pacific region will supplant the Middle East, with Asian arrivals set to soar from 2.6mn in 2013, to 3.9mn by 2017 according to our forecasts. This reflects the growing wealth of Asia, coupled with increased business travel and significant numbers of workers coming to UAE from nations like India and Pakistan.
An overview of the UAE's top ten inbound tourism markets - with three from Asia, three from the Middle East, three from Europe and one from North America - highlights the fact that its tourism source markets are well diversified around the globe. This bodes well for future tourism development over the forecast period.
Overall, BMI remains highly optimistic about the outlook for the UAE's tourism industry. The country is planning significant increases in the national hotel room supply, while airport capacity is also set to increase rapidly.
- BMI believes that the number of hotels and other accommodation establishments in UAE will increase across our newly-extended forecast period to 2017. The country is currently perceived as offering extremely attractive investment opportunities for hotel groups and other tourist-related industries, largely due to rising domestic tourism and regional tourism, supported by an increase in higher disposable incomes.
- In June 2013, Accor is set to open the 465-room Novotel Al Barsha near Dubai, to be followed in July 2013 by the 361-room Novotel Al Bustan Abu Dhabi and the 279-room Adagio Al Bustan apartment hotel.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Arab Emirates Consumer Electronics Report Q2 2013
- United Kingdom Tourism Report Q3 2013
- United States Tourism Report Q3 2013
- Travel and Tourism in the United Arab Emirates
- Japan Tourism Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Infrastructure Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Retail Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Business Forecast Report Q3 2013
- United Arab Emirates Autos Report Q2 2013