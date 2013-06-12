New Computer Technology research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2013 -- US IT spending is expected to reach US$634bn in 2013, up 8.5%, with BMI leaving its 2013-2017 forecast largely unchanged, but extended, this quarter, despite a further contraction in PC sales in H212. Meanwhile, as political negotiations concerning the 'fiscal cliff' continued in the wake of the November 2012 elections, public IT procurements remained constrained due to the budget constraints faced by many government entities. Overall moderate growth in budgets is expected but much depends on the economic situation. Despite a drive to cut expenses across government, many public sector organisations have appeared willing to continue to spend on IT, but the government hopes to make savings in its US$80bn IT budget. US businesses remain cautious, but there is pent-up demand from projects delayed as a result of the economic situation and cloud computing is expected to be increasingly important.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Headline Expenditure Projections
- Computer Hardware Sales: US$153bn in 2012 to US$163bn in 2013, an increase of 6.5%. Sales of ultrabooks and Windows 8-based tablets and notebooks have potential to provide continued growth in 2013.
- Software Sales: US$170bn in 2012 to US$186bn in 2013, an increase of 9.4%. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged, but more investment is expected in utility software and serviced-orientated architectures rather than traditionally-packaged PC software.
- IT Services Sales: US$261bn in 2012 to US$284bn in 2013, an increase of 9.0%. Forecast in US dollar terms unchanged with an increasing share of IT budgets earmarked for newer solutions such as virtualisation and cloud computing.
- Risk/Reward Ratings: The US's score was 76.3 out of 100.0. The US retains first place in our latest Americas RRR table, ahead of Canada, as well as Latin American giants such as Brazil and Mexico. The country's ranking was secured by its global highest industry rewards score of 82.5, with its rating also boosted by a relatively high country rewards score of 90.0.
Key Trends & Developments
- In late 2010, the US federal government adopted an ambitious Cloud First cloud migration strategy, which tasked government agencies with migrating 80 services to the cloud within 18 months. The government hopes to eventually realise savings of up to US$12bn per year from the move. This push for web-based computing is part of a broader government effort to consolidate its 2,100 data centres by at least 40 per cent by 2015.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- United Kingdom Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- United Arab Emirates Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Indonesia Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Slovenia Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Mexico Information Technology Report Q3 2013
- Brazil Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- Singapore Information Technology Report Q2 2013
- United States Healthcare IT Market Outlook to 2018 - Clinical IT Systems and Medical Imaging Information Systems
- BIOLASE Technology, Inc. Market Share Analysis
- Oil and Chemicals Storage Industry Outlook in North America, 2013 - Capacity Analysis, Forecasts and Details of All Operating and Planned Storage Terminals to 2017