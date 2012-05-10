New Pharmaceuticals market report from GlobalData: "Unstable Angina Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecast to 2018"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2012 -- GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, has released its new report, "Unstable Angina Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecast to 2018". The report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global Unstable Angina Therapeutics market. The report identifies the key trends shaping and driving the global Unstable Angina Therapeutics market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products within the global Unstable Angina Therapeutics sector. This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the Unstable Angina Therapeutics market. Its scope includes -
- Annualized seven key markets (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK and Japan) Unstable Angina Therapeutics market revenues data from 2005 to 2009, forecast for eight years to 2018.
- Pipeline analysis data providing a split across the different phases, mechanisms of action being developed and emerging trends by seven key markets. Pipeline candidates fall under major therapeutic classes.
- Analysis of the current and future competition in the seven key countries Unstable Angina Therapeutics market.
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, unmet needs and the implications for the Unstable Angina Therapeutics market.
- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in Unstable Angina Therapeutics market
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global Unstable Angina Therapeutics market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the global Unstable Angina Therapeutics market in future.
- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Bayer HealthCare, Sanofi, Ablynx, Cytokinetics
