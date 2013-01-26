New Market Study: "Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"

New Energy market report from MarketLine: "Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/26/2013 -- Utilities - BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Industry Guide is an essential resource for top-level data and analysis covering the BRIC (Brazil, Russia, India, China) Utilities industry. The report includes easily comparable data on market value, volume, segmentation and market share, plus full five year market forecasts. It examines future problems, innovations and potential growth areas within the market.
Scope of the Report
- Contains an executive summary and data on value, volume and segmentation
- Provides textual analysis of the industry's prospects, competitive landscape and profiles of the leading companies
- Incorporates in-depth five forces competitive environment analysis and scorecards
- Compares data from Brazil, Russia, India, and China, alongside individual chapters on each country. .
- Includes a five-year forecast of the industry
Highlights
Brazil, Russian Federation, India and China (BRIC) are the emerging and fast growing countries within the utilities industry and had a total market value of $905.7 billion in 2011. Brazil was the fastest growing country with a CAGR of 17.6% over the 2007-11 period.
Within the utilities industry, China is the leading country among the BRIC nations with market revenues of $501.0 billion in 2011.
China is expected to lead the utilities industry in the BRIC nations with a value of $738.8 billion in 2016, followed by Brazil, Russia, India with expected values of $298.5, $176.8 and $133.2 billion, respectively.
