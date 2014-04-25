New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Vacuum Cleaners in Argentina"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Import restrictions in force since 2008 were relaxed by the Federal Government between the last part of 2012 and the beginning of 2013, thus allowing for imported products to enter the market. In 2011 and 2012, there was a significant reduction in supply and retailers have very few vacuum cleaner models to offer. Domestic production of vacuum cleaners is very small, with only some models manufactured by Liliana being available. Some of the brands most positively affected by the relaxation of...
Euromonitor International's Vacuum Cleaners in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Robotic Vacuum Cleaners, Standard Vacuum Cleaners.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Vacuum Cleaners market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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