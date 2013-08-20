New Market Study, "Vermilion Energy, Inc. (Formerly Vermilion Energy Trust) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", Has Been Published

Recently published research from MarketLine, "Vermilion Energy, Inc. (formerly Vermilion Energy Trust) - Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A), Partnerships & Alliances and Investment Report", is now available at Fast Market Research