Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/19/2012 -- GlobalData's new report, "Vertebral Augmentation and Vertebroplasty Devices - Global Pipeline Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Market Forecasts to 2018" provides key data, information and analysis on the global vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market. The report provides market landscape, competitive landscape and market trends information on the vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market. The report provides comprehensive information on the key trends affecting the market, and key analytical content on the market dynamics. The report also reviews the competitive landscape and technology offerings.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Key geographies covered include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Key segments covered include vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices.
- Annualized market revenues data from 2004 to 2011, forecast forward for seven years to 2018. Company shares data for 2011.
- Qualitative analysis of key market trends, market drivers, and restraints by each category within vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market.
- The report also covers information on the leading market players, the competitive landscape, and the leading pipeline products and technologies.
- Key players covered include Medtronic, Stryker and CareFusion
Reasons to Get this Report
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends and developments that are driving the vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market globally.
- Design and develop your product development, marketing and sales strategies.
- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.
- Identify key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities.
- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying products, most likely to ensure a robust return.
- What's the next big thing in the vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market landscape? - Identify, understand and capitalize.
- Make more informed business decisions from the insightful and in-depth analysis of the global vertebral augmentation and vertebroplasty devices market and the factors shaping it.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Medtronic Inc., Stryker Corporation, CareFusion
