New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Video Surveillance As A Service Market [By Service (Hosted, Managed, Hybrid) & Components (Camera, Storage, Server, Video Analytics), Application & Geography] - Global Forecast & Analysis (2012-2017)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- The "Video Surveillance As A Service Market (2012- 2017) Global Forecast & Analysis By Service, Components, Application, & Geography" provides a comprehensive review of the industry with insights into application areas like commercial, institutional, residential, industrial and infrastructural. The report also captures the market roadmap with market size estimates, revenue forecasts, value chain, market & product trends, competitive landscape, leading players, and their key developments, strategies and profile.
In the recent years, the security of individuals, property and information have become critical global issues with retaliations against terrorism, enhanced national and cyber security being the major areas generating huge investments. The aforementioned sectors are one of the major opportunities for businesses with respect to technological advancement and services. The report describes the different forms of services based on customized requirements. The software-based solution for hosting and managing video on an IP network depends upon the amount of cameras in a surveillance system. The major portion of a video footage captured by the surveillance cameras are put under archive and retrieved on demand following an incident or other studies like customer footfall etc. in case of retail segment. The report entails the critical applications like retail and restaurants which are expected to show growing awareness in event monitoring and video surveillance.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The market for video surveillance as a service is, however, facing challenges with respect to the high infrastructure cost related to the installations. Also, the bandwidth and corporate protocols governing the norms of the private organizations combined with the network security issues is proving to be a hindrance to the market growth. There are numerous initiatives being taken by companies to enhance the awareness among the end-users and system integrators about the technicalities and clinical advantages of the cloud services being used for video storage and retrieval. In terms of revenue generation, as of 2011, North America held the highest share followed by Europe.
Amongst the various end-user applications under video surveillance as a service market, the classification was done on the basis of commercial, industrial, institutional, residential and infrastructural applications. Amongst the commercial applications, the office segment is observed to hold the highest share. In the infrastructure market (encapsulating highways, streets & bridges, transportation, communications and stadiums), highways, streets and bridges is expected to increase with the highest CAGR of 12.9%.
