New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016) by Products, Components, Applications and System Services"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/17/2012 -- Video Surveillance Market - Global Forecast & Analysis (2011 - 2016): By Products (IP, Analog, Remote, Mobile); Components (Cameras, Storage Devices, Software, System Management); Applications (Infrastructure, Commercial, Institution, Industrial, Residential); System Services
Increasing security concerns and the recent spate in terrorist activities have forced governments around the world to invest in video surveillance technologies for homeland security. This has significantly boosted the growth of the global video surveillance market.
Video surveillance is now migrating towards computer networks, transmitting video by IP protocol, in an Intranet or the Internet. High costs, computer and network configurations required for it currently prevent it from being adopted by smaller users. However, applications of video surveillance are not restricted to homeland security alone and include the domains of commercial, institutional, infrastructure, industrial (buildings) and residential. Although still primarily limited to institutional sectors (governments, controlling forces, transportation systems and educational institutions), IP video surveillance has surfaced as an irreversible trend for the future.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
This report provides a detailed analysis of the markets for all the components of a video surveillance system, such as video cameras, video analytics, storage, monitors, servers and system management. It includes detailed analysis of application segments and geographical split across the globe. The report's strategic section sketches the competitive scenario in the video surveillance market.
Scope of the report
This research report classifies the global video surveillance market on the basis of them being used in different products, applications, the components being used to view the manufacture the various cameras and systems and geographical analysis; forecasting revenue, and analyzing trends in the market.
On the basis of product
The product market is segmented into two categories namely: Analog video surveillance system and IP video surveillance system.
On the basis of application
The application market is segmented into industrial applications, institutional applications, residential and commercial applications. The infrastructure application is further classified into energy, highways, streets and bridges, transportation, stadiums, parks and playground. The commercial applications is categorised into office, lodging, retail, healthcare and warehouse non-manufacturing applications. Also, the institutions applications have been categorized into educational buildings, government buildings, religious buildings, amusement park and public recreation.The market trends and future projections for these applications are discussed comprehensively.
On the basis of geography
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
ROW
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Computer Technology research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Global Smart/Connected/Hybrid TV Market Forecast by Accessories, Platforms, Middleware, Application & Geography with detailed Value Chain, Competitive Landscaping and Critical Capability (Use Cases) Analysis 2011 - 2016
- Global Sensors Market For Automotive Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Mixed Signal System-on-Chip (MxSOC) Market by Intellectual Property (IP), Design Architecture, Fabrication Technology, Processor Type, Technology Nodes & Applications 2011 - 2016
- Global LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market (2011-2016) : Analysis and Forecast by Product, by Applications and by Geography
- Global Large (Wide) Format Inkjet Printers Market Forecast by Width, Hardware, Media, & Ink (2011 - 2016)
- Global Video Surveillance Market, Applications and Management Services Forecasts (2010-2015)
- Global Microdisplays Market By Technology, Products & Applications (2011 - 2016)
- Global Digital Signage Market (2011 - 2016)
- Global Home Automation & Control Systems Market By Products & Technologies
- GLOBAL WIRELESS SENSORS MARKET FOR ENVIRONMENTAL & AGRICULTURAL MONITORING (2011 - 2016)