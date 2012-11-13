New Market Study: "Vietnamese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Vietnam to 2016"

New Food research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/13/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Vietnamese foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Vietnam's business environment and landscape.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Vietnamese economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the South East Asian region. Foodservice sales received a boost from the growing economy and increasing middle class population.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A higher disposable income and fast growing manufacturing and service sectors have given rise to the middle class in the economy. The country has also witnessed the growth of international fast-food chains.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
"Vietnamese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Vietnam to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Vietnamese foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market."
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Vietnam.
This report provides readers with in depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Vietnam's foodservice market.
This report provides details on the number of outlets, transactions, average price, foodservice sales, sales per outlet, and transactions per outlet per week across nearly 50 sub-channels.
This report provides highly granular future forecasts and historic market data to aid market and strategic planning.
This report will help you to assess the impact of economic recession and recovery on foodservice market growth.
Key Market Issues
Over the review period, the obese population as a percentage of the total population of the country, increased from 0.2% in 2006 to 0.3% in 2011. The country has also experienced steady urbanization, with a rate of 3.1% in 2010. This has led to a growth in demand for healthy food, particularly amongst families with young children or facing health issues, as well as amongst the cosmopolitan and young population of the country.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Lotteria Vietnam, Jollibee Vietnam, Pizza Hut Vietnam Ltd., KFC Vietnam, Carl's Jr. Vietnam, Domino's Pizza Vietnam, Nam An Group
