New Materials market report from GBI Research: "Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market to 2020 - Increased demand in Asia Pacific VA-based EVA Photovoltaic Applications to drive growth"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2013 -- "Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) Global Market to 2020 - Increased demand in Asia Pacific VA-based EVA Photovoltaic Applications to drive growth" is an in-depth report from GBI Research, focusing on the demand side of the global VAM industry. The report provides the reader with detailed analysis and forecasts of the economic and market trends affecting global VAM demand in major regions of the world. The report also provides analysis and description of the major drivers and restraints affecting VAM demand in each region. Global VAM demand is assessed in terms of end-user segments, prices, and the competitive landscape, at both the regional and the national level. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global VAM market, covering all major parameters. The report has been compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The drivers, restraints and challenges affecting the growth of the Vinyl Acetate Monomer(VAM) market for all major global regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America
- Demand and production volume forecasts for the Vinyl Acetate Monomer(VAM) markets of all major countries: the US, Canada, Germany, France, Russia, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Poland, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Brazil, Mexico and Argentina
- Demand volume forecasts for the major end-user applications, highlighting trends and volume share analysis for each of these applications in all major countries
- Pricing forecasts and analysis of the major countries and regions
- Capacity share analysis of the key producers in all the major countries
- The acetic acid import and export trends in all major countries
- The acetic acid installed capacity for 2010-2016 in all major regions
Reasons to Get this Report
- Understand regional market dynamics through detailed demand and production forecasts, end-use data and competitive landscape analysis
- Understand the differing pricing dynamics between various regions and countries
- Understand the drivers and resistors shaping your current and potential future markets
- Identify key growth markets for your products from validated, country-level data and analysis
- Identify emerging markets and investment opportunities in both general and niche markets
- Evaluate opportunities in emerging markets to quantify potential returns on investment
- Develop custom strategies armed with validated historic and forecast data, combined with detailed growth opportunities analysis
- Make better-informed decisions based on insights and in-depth analysis of market landscapes and the factors shaping them
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Anhui Wanwei Group Company, Limited, BP plc, Celanese Corporation, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Dairen Chemical Corporation, Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Government of Saudi Arabia, Helm AG, Ineos Group Limited, Infraserv GmbH & Company Hochst KG, Kuraray Company, Limited, Lukoil Oil Company, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Samsung Fine Chemical Company, Limited, Saudi International Petrochemical Company, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Limited, Showa Denko KK, The Dow Chemical Company, The National Petrochemical Company, The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry Company, Limited, The Tengzhou Sheng Chemical Company, Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Yibin Tianyuan Group Company, Limited
