New Market Study: "What Does Today's Data Say About Tomorrow's Weight Management Market?"

Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2012 -- As the global problem of obesity becomes more urgent, the packaged food industry is responding with new science, products, delivery systems and solutions. This presentation takes a look at consumer concerns, attitudes and behaviors pertaining to weight management from a US perspective. It reviews key new product trends including new packaging, formulations, delivery systems and ingredients.
Scope
- Discover what methods American consumers are currently using to lose or manage weight.
- See what factors are holding consumers back from achieving their weight management goals.
- Explore the concept of satiety including consumer interest in foods and drinks that provide a feeling of fullness along with new roduct innovations.
- Get up-to-speed on emerging weight management delivery systems together with ingredients that will impact the market going forward.
Report Highlights
Already a significant and growing market, weight management is shaping up as the most significant new initiative in packaged food and drink development in decades as the search is on for new ways to fight the obesity epidemic.
Find out what makes American consumers tick when it comes to weight management. See how consumer attitudes toward weight loss and weight management are changing, and how this could impact the industry. Review current new product innovations along with the newest delivery systems and ingredients for weight management.
Reasons to Get this Report
- What approach do a majority of American consumers favor when it comes to weight loss and weight management?
- Who do consumers trust the most when it comes to making decisions about weight management products and services?
- How is the concept of satiety faring with consumers and can anything be learned from new product innovations in this area from overseas markets?
- What new delivery systems and ingredients have potential to impact the weight management market in the future?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
