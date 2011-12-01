Fast Market Research recommends "Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020" from GlobalData, now available
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- "Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the global wind power market.
The research provides an understanding of the technology, key drivers and challenges in the global wind power market. It also provides historical and forecast data to 2020 for installed capacity and power generation. The report details the cost analysis and investment analysis in the global wind power market. The report analyses wind power initiatives with policy framework in key countries such as China, the US, Germany, Spain, Italy, India, France and the UK. The research provides market share for major wind turbine manufacturers and investment trend analysis for global and other major markets.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses market trends and opportunities in the global wind power market. The scope of the research is as follows -
- Historical period of the report is 2006 to 2010 and forecast period is for 2011 to 2020.
- The report provides detailed analysis on global wind installed capacity, wind generation, wind turbine market share for 2010, major market trends, average turbine installation prices, turbine market size and investments in wind power projects.
- The report provides detailed analysis on global offshore wind market.
- Major markets covered in the report are the US, Germany, Spain, China, India, Italy, France and the UK.
- Major markets section include - installed capacity, generation, investment trends, Average turbine size installed, wind turbine market share for 2010 and policy framework supporting wind industry in the country.
- Major turbine manufacturers covered in the report include - Vestas, GE Energy, Enercon, Sinovel, GoldWind Science and Technology, Enercon, Siemens, Suzlon, Gamesa, Acconia, Nordex REpower and many others.
How this report will help you:
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind power market
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential
- Identify key partners and business development avenues
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects
