New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Wind Repowering - Capacity, Generation and Cost-Benefit Analysis to 2020"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- "Wind Repowering - Capacity, Generation and Cost-Benefit Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the wind repowering industry.
The research provides an understanding of the wind repowering market potential by country. The research also provides historical and forecast analysis of the global wind repowering installed capacity and power generation. The report details about key drivers and restraints in the wind repowering industry. The report provides the repowered capacity additions, repowered generation, cost-benefit analysis and generation based revenues in the countries such as Germany, the UK, Denmark, the US and India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyses global wind repowering market. Its scope includes -
- Data on the Installed Capacity, Power Generation and Key Drivers and Restraints for the global wind repowering market.
- The report provides market insights on the major wind repowering markets such as Germany, the UK, Denmark, the US and India.
- Historical as well as forecasted data on Repowered Capacity Additions, Repowered Generation and Generation Based Revenues for the major countries.
- Cost-Benefit Analysis of the wind repowering market for the major countries.
- Major Wind Repowering Policies supporting the development of the market are also covered for the key countries.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for wind repowering market.
- Develop strategies based on the various market developments in the wind repowering industry.
- Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the wind repowering industry's growth potential.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues based on the understanding of the market movements of the major competitors in the wind repowering market.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Offshore Wind Power Market Analysis and Forecast to 2020 - China's Capacity Investments Position It to Overtake Germany by 2018, Second Only to the UK
- Offshore Wind Power - Global Capacity, Equipment Market Share, Technological Roadmap, Cost Analysis and Regulatory Framework to 2020
- Global Wind Energy Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020
- Wind Turbine Market Analysis to 2015 - Global Capacity, Equipment Market Size and Market Share, Regulatory Framework and Cost Analysis
- Wind Power in Bulgaria, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Power Market in the Americas to 2020 - Renewable Energy and Growing Demand Entails Efficient Infrastructure
- Wind Power in the United Kingdom (UK), Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Spain, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Sweden, Market Outlook to 2020, 2011 Update - Capacity, Generation, Power Plants, Market Share, Regulations and Company Profiles