Recently published research from GlobalData, "Wind Turbine Gearbox and Direct Drive Systems - Global Market Size, Company Share, Gearbox Refurbishments and Key Country Analysis to 2020", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- "Wind Turbine Gearbox and Direct Drive Systems - Global Market Size, Company Share, Gearbox Refurbishments and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from industry analysis specialists GlobalData that offers comprehensive information and understanding of the wind turbine gearbox industry. The report provides clear understanding of the wind turbine drive systems market including gearbox and direct drive market. It provides deep insight into the key drivers and challenges impacting the market and also provides data regarding historic and forecast growth. The report covers information on units installed and market share of manufacturers for gearbox and direct drive market. The report also provides infromation on average price, market size and refurbishment of gearbox market for global and key countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, China and India.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
Scope
The report analyzes the global wind turbine gearbox and direct drive systems and includes -
- Data on market size, units installed and average price of the wind turbine gearbox market from 2006-2020 for global and key countries.
- Global Wind Turbine Gearbox and Direct Drive Systems' Market Share of the Manufacturers.
- Technology Analysis and Drivers and Restraints Impacting the Global Wind Turbine Drive Systems Market.
- Data on market size, units installed, average price, segmentation by turbine size, refurbishment market for key countries like the US, Canada, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, the UK, China and India.
Reasons to Get this Report
The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the wind turbine drive systems market.
- Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.
- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of gearbox and direct drive systems market.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Energy research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wind Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Market - Global Market Size, Share by Component, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020
- Wind Energy Maintenance Market to 2020 - Growth Driven by Increasing Competition between OEMs and ISPs in the Post-Warranty Maintenance Segment
- Wind Power - Global Market Size, Turbine Market Share, Installation Prices, Regulations and Investment Analysis to 2020
- Turbine Gear Boxes Market for Thermal Power Plants - Global Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Analysis to 2020
- Wind Power in Canada, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in France, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Japan, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Wind Power in Germany, Market Outlook to 2025 - Capacity, Generation, Market Share, Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles
- Top 10 Wind Turbine Manufacturing Companies - Growth Strategies, Competitive Benchmarking, SWOT, Comparative, and Financial Analysis
- Wind Turbine Rotor Blades - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020