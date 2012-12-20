New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Wind Turbine Rotor Blades - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- "Wind Turbine Rotor Blades - Global Market Size, Market Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Key Country Analysis to 2020" is the latest report from industry analysis specialist GlobalData, offering comprehensive information and analysis of the global wind rotor blade market. The report provides clear understanding and deep insights into the global wind rotor blade market. It explains the key drivers and challenges impacting the market, and also provides data regarding historic and forecast growth of the wind rotor blade market, average prices, market segmentation, and competitive landscape, globally and also in key wind power countries - Germany, Spain, the UK, the US, Canada, China and India. The report also discusses the repairs and maintenance requirements of rotor blades and provides data regarding typical repair expenses and market size of blade repairs.
The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalData's Team of industry experts.
- The report details the historic and forecast statistics for annual wind rotor blade installations and average rotor blade prices from 2006 to 2020, globally and for each of the key countries.
- The report provides technology and cost analyses for wind rotor blades and explains the different materials used in the molding of a rotor blade.
- The report also covers the key growth drivers and challenges related to wind tower market globally.
- The report lists the key countries for the wind rotor blade market and their shares of wind rotor blade installations.
- The report features market shares of the leading blade manufacturers, explains the competitive landscape of wind rotor blade market and discusses the segmentation of the rotor blade market based on blade length and type of installation.
- The report discusses the changing trend of rotor diameters with technological advancements, leading to the usage of and a demand for larger wind rotor blades.
- The report also discusses the rotor blades operations and maintenance market with charts representing the number of blades that are repaired each year, the average cost of a repair and the revenues generated from the rotor blade repairs each year globally, and in each of the key countries.
- Facilitate decision making based on strong historic and forecast data for the wind turbine rotor blades market.
- Position yourself to maximize potential in the growth of the wind rotor blade market.
- Identify key partners and business development avenues.
- Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy and prospects.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
