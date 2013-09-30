New Market Study, "Wine in Costa Rica", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wine in Costa Rica", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- As local consumers continued looking for good value propositions, the balance between good quality and affordable prices continued to benefit South American wines. Local consumers do not simply buy the cheapest product available, especially in the case of Chilean and Argentinian wines, which are highly popular in Costa Rica. New value offers such as organic products and even biodynamic wines reinforced the local preference for healthier and more environmentally-sustainable options, especially...
Euromonitor International's Wine in Costa Rica report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Fortified Wine and Vermouth, Non-Grape Wine, Sparkling Wine, Still Light Grape Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wine market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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