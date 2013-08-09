New Market Study, "Wipes in Kazakhstan", Has Been Published

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Wipes in Kazakhstan"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2013 -- Wipes is relatively new category within tissue and hygiene in Kazakhstan and is so far represented only by personal wipes. The category sees comparatively low volume sales, with personal wipes sales accounting for 13 sheets per person in 2012. Within the category baby wipes accounted for eight sheets per capita and general purpose wipes four sheets.
Euromonitor International's Wipes in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Home Care Wipes and Floor Cleaning Systems, Personal Wipes.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wipes market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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