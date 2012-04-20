Recently published research from Markets and Markets, "Wireless Health Market (WLAN, WMAN, WPAN, Sensors, Smartphones, Tablet PC, Mobile Apps) - Global Trends, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape & Forecasts to 2016", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2012 -- According to the West Wireless Health Institute (WWHI), wireless health may be defined as "the use of wireless technologies for personal health management and health care delivery. Encompasses solutions that facilitate continuous access to health care information, expert advice, or therapeutic intervention enabled by ubiquitous telecommunication networks. Example applications include real-time monitoring, medication compliance and imaging".
The wireless health market is segmented on the basis of wireless technologies, handheld devices, and mobile apps across their applications in healthcare amenities (hospitals, nursing homes), pharmaceuticals, medical and diagnostic laboratories, home care, telehealth and by physicians. The global wireless health market is forecasted to reach $38.51 billion by 2016, at a CAGR of 19.43% from 2011 to 2016.
Wireless technologies segment includes the wireless network technologies and wireless sensor networks market. Wireless network technologies comprises of Wi-Fi , WiMAX, wireless personal area network (Bluetooth, Z-wave, ZigBee, UWB), wireless wide area network technologies (CDMA, GPS, GPRS, 3G) and wireless sensor networks with their applications in healthcare industry. The handheld devices and apps segment comprises of the mobile devices and mobile apps which are contributing to the growing wireless health market. It includes devices such as Smartphones, tablet pc, mobile phone, PDA, pagers and various mobile apps that cater the need of a patient and the healthcare professional.
North America dominated the global wireless health market with around 45% share in 2011. The U.S. captures the largest market share of North America, and shows a remarkable growth opportunity. The second largest market is Europe, and Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region with China capturing the largest market share of APAC region.
Scope of the Report
The wireless health market report will enables strategic understanding of the following key segments of the market:
Global wireless health market, by technologies:
Wireless network technologies: WLAN (Wi-Fi), WiMAX (WMAN), WPAN (Bluetooth, ZigBee, RFID, Z-Wave, UWB), and WWAN (CDMA, GPS, 3G, GPRS).
Wireless sensor networks: Wearable and implantable
Global wireless health market, by handheld devices and apps:
Handheld devices: Smartphone's, tablet PC, mobile phones, pagers, and PDAS
Mobile apps
Global wireless health market, by application areas:
Healthcare amenities (hospitals, nursing homes): Asset tracking and inventory control, remote patient monitoring/medical monitoring
Pharmaceutical: clinical trial management ,sales force management
Medical & diagnostic Laboratories
Physician : E-prescription
Home care : Chronic disease management
Telehealth
