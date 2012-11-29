Fast Market Research recommends "Women's Health Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Unmet Need for Safe and Effective Treatments due to Unfavorable Risk/Benefit Profile Associated with Hormone Replacement Therapy" from GBI Research, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Women's Health Therapeutics Market to 2018 - Unmet Need for Safe and Effective Treatments due to Unfavorable Risk/Benefit Profile Associated with Hormone Replacement Therapy", which provides insights into the women's health therapeutics market until 2018. The report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts. It provides an in-depth analysis of the major diseases, and includes coverage of menopause, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, infertility, and female contraceptives. The report provides in-depth analysis of the drivers and barriers that affect the global women's health market, and analyzes the markets for women's health disorders in the US, the top five countries in Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain), and Japan. The report also analyzes the women's health therapeutics market in India, China and Australia. Furthermore, the report provides competitive benchmarking for the leading companies and analyzes the mergers, acquisitions and licensing agreements that have shaped the global market.
In 2011, the women's health therapeutics market was estimated to be worth $18.8 billion. GBI Research forecasts the market to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 2.7% between 2011 and 2018, to record a sales value of $22.7 billion in 2018. The patent expiries of blockbusters such as Evista, the Premarin family, Forteo, Mirena, Boniva, Actonel, Gonal-F and others during the forecast period are expected to slow down the market growth for the women's health therapeutics market. The launch of novel molecules like Elagolix and Odanacatib in the late stage pipeline will drive the market in the forecast period.
The women's health therapeutics market R&D pipeline shows promising molecules. The current treatment options for women's disorders are limited due to lack of safety. The unmet need in the women's disorders market is attracting the pharmaceutical companies to invest in R&D programs. Increased focus is seen on therapy areas such as menopause, female sexual dysfunction and infertility.
Scope
- Annualized market data for the women's health disorders market from 2003 to 2011, with forecasts to 2018.
- Analysis of the leading therapeutic segments, including menopause, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, infertility, and the female contraceptives market.
- Analysis of the women's health therapeutics market in the leading geographies of the world, which include the US, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan.
- Market characterization of the women's health therapeutics market, including market size, annual cost of therapy and treatment usage patterns.
- Key drivers and barriers that have a significant impact on the market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Warner Chilcott, Pfizer, Eli-Lilly, Merck, Roche, Bayer
