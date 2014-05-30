Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wood and Wood Products in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/30/2014 -- Domestic demand for wood and wood products registers strong 66% growth over review period despite global economic downturn, to reach SR10.3 billion in 2012. Imports grow slower than domestic demand, with share of market decreasing by six percentage points over review period. Turnover of local producers grows by 82% from 2007, greatly outperforming market. Exports remain negligible, generating meagre 2% of turnover in 2012. Production revenue expected to maintain strong 64% growth over forecast period, amid rising demand from construction industry and households.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Wood and Wood Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 20. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Wood and Wood Products in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 20 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Builders' Carpentry and Joinery, Other Products of Wood, Sawmilling, Planning and Treatment of Wood, Veneer Sheets and Plywood, Wooden Containers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Materials research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Wood and Wood Products in Russia: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in India: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Brazil: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Japan: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Indonesia: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Turkey: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in South Korea: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Mexico: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Australia: Industrial Report
- Wood and Wood Products in Spain: ISIC 20