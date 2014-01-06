New Wireless market report from Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute: "Worldwide Major Mobile Phone Vendor Performance, 4Q 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/06/2014 -- This research report presents worldwide mobile phone shipment volume forecast and recent quarter review of major mobile phone vendor performance. The report includes major vendors' shipment volume, shipment growth trends, shipment revenue and revenue growth trends, operating profit margin and ASP, along with analyst insights. The report finds that the worldwide mobile phone shipment volume witnessed sequential growth in the third quarter of 2013 at around 465.2 million units. With shipment volume of around 255.3 million units, smartphones alone enjoyed over 10% sequential growth in the third quarter. Worldwide mobile phone shipment volume is estimated to post double-digit sequential and year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2013 but will decrease in the first quarter of 2014.
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