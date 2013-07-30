New Market Study, "Wound Care in the United Arab Emirates", Has Been Published

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Wound Care in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- Ongoing population growth and rising disposable income levels helped to fuel sales of wound care in the United Arab Emirates during 2012. At the same time, though, maturity in sticking plasters/adhesive bandages constrained overall value growth in wound care during the year. The category's leading manufacturers made strong attempts to circumvent this potential problem by launching new formats such as foam plasters and other value-added variants, which helped to boost constant value growth to 4%...
Euromonitor International's Wound Care in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: First Aid Kits, Gauze, Tape and Other Wound Care, Sticking Plasters/Adhesive Bandages.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Wound Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
