New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Malaysia"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Active marketing campaigns by players such as Marigold and Yakult raised consumers' awareness of the benefits of yoghurt such as aiding digestion. This in turn continued to attract consumer interest in yoghurt during 2013, especially with consumers' rising health consciousness. As a result, yoghurt and sour milk drinks registered relatively high current value growth in 2013, albeit slightly slower than in 2012.
Competitive Landscape
Malaysia Milk Sdn Bhd led yoghurt and sour milk drinks with a 37% value share in 2013, which was an increase from 2012. Consumers' increasingly aware of the benefits of pre/pro biotic drinking yoghurt benefitted the performance of its Vitagen brand during 2013. The player's active campaigns, such as Vitagen World Digestive Health Day 2013 and Vitagen Healthy Digest Walk, further reinforced consumers' brand awareness.
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Industry Prospects
Yoghurt and sour milk drinks is expected to witness positive constant value growth over the forecast period. Rising health consciousness of consumers will remain the key driver for yoghurt in the forecast period as they are more willing to pick up yoghurt for its health benefits such as improving digestive health. Players will also continue their strong marketing efforts in order to drive consumer awareness of the benefits of yoghurt. They will also seek to enhance the overall nutritional content of yoghurt with fortified/functional or better-for-you ingredients.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Drinks in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- Which variety of yoghurt is performing better - spoonable or drinking?
- In the wake of recent controversies, what does the future hold for functional probiotic products?
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