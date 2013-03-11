New Market Trend: Global and China Viscose Fiber Industry, 2012-2015

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2013 -- All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



1 Overview of Viscose Fiber

1.1 Definition and Properties

1.2 Classification and Usage

1.3 Industry Chain



2 Global Viscose Fiber Industry

2.1 History

2.2 Overview

2.3 Output

2.4 Competition Pattern

2.5 Development Trends



3 Operation of China Viscose Fiber Industry

3.1 History

3.2 Operation

3.3 Policy



4 China Viscose Fiber Market



Since the 21st century, due to high labor costs and strict environmental requirements, Europe, the United States and other developed countries have transferred their viscose fiber production to Asia-Pacific region. Currently about 80% of the global viscose fiber output comes from the developing countries in Asia-Pacific. China has become the world's largest viscose fiber producer, and its output accounted for roughly 62% of global total in 2012.



In 2006-2012, China’s viscose fiber output grew quickly at the average compound annual growth rate of 12.1%. In 2012, the output rose to 2.588 million tons, which was mainly distributed in East China, North China and Northwest China. China mainly produces general viscose fiber, while it needs to import high-end viscose fiber such as lyocell fiber and modal fiber.



In 2012, Aditya Birla Group was the world's largest manufacturer of viscose fiber with the capacity of 800,000 tons or so and production bases in countries like India, Thailand, Indonesia and China. Austrian Lenzing ranked the second with the viscose fiber capacity of 770,000 tons (2011) and plants in Austria, Indonesia, China, the United Kingdom and the United States; besides, it occupies a monopolistic position in lyocell fiber and modal fiber. In addition to the above two companies, large viscose fiber manufacturers are mainly located in China.



Chinese viscose fiber industry features high concentration. In 2012, top 10 viscose fiber producers contributed 77.3% to national total viscose fiber capacity. Fulida Group is the largest viscose staple fiber manufacturer in China, Xinxiang Chemical Fiber and Grace Group act as the biggest Chinese producers of viscose filament yarn.



Jilin Chemical Fiber is the largest bamboo fiber production enterprise in China, with its capacity of bamboo staple fiber and bamboo filament yarn reaching48,000 tons/a and 7,000 tons/a respectively in 2012. The company is currently expanding the bamboo pulp and bamboo staple fiber capacity, in order to maintain the dominating position in the bamboo fiber market.



