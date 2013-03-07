New Market Trend: Global Coal Bed Methane Market to 2018 Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2013 -- Global Coal Bed Methane Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



CHAPTER 1 PREFACE

1.1 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY AND MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 3 GLOBAL CBM MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.1.1 EXTRACTION OF COAL BED METHANE

3.1.2 COAL BED METHANE VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.1.2.1 Exploration

3.1.2.2 Extraction and Production

3.1.2.3 Transportation

3.1.2.4 Storage

3.1.2.5 Distribution

3.1.2.6 Marketing

3.1.3 MARKET DRIVERS

CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL CBM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 5 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY PROFILES



This report is designed for measuring the performance of global coal bed methane market. The report provides an in depth analysis of coal bed methane market in geographies like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World with market volumes and revenues for each geography which are estimated from 2010 and forecasted till 2018. As the U.S is the biggest market for coal bed methane, we have analyzed U.S. market for CBM separately. Along with it, the report also covers analysis of CBM market in China, Russia, India, Australia and Indonesia along with market volumes and revenues for each country from 2010 to 2018. Additionally, the report also covers in depth value chain analysis for coal bed methane market.



This research report also covers the applications for which CBM is currently being used. The report segments the application market for CBM as industrial, power generation, residential, commercial and transportation. The report includes in depth analysis for each of the application segment mentioned above with their revenues and volumes analyzed from 2010 and forecasted till 2018.



This report also provides company profiles of the major players in the coal bed methane market. Our company profile includes company and financial overview, strategies adopted by the companies and their recent developments which can help in assessing the competition in the market. Some of the major companies included in this report include Queensland Gas, Arrow Energy, Sydney Gas, BPI Industries, Dart Energy, Great Eastern Energy, Green Dragon Gas, PetroChina among some other companies. In order to provide our clients with best competition assessment we have included the company market share of major players operating in the global CBM market. In addition, this report also covers Porter’s five forces analysis for global CBM market.



This research is specially designed to estimate and analyze the demand and performance of coal bed methane market in global scenario. The study presents a comprehensive assessment of the stakeholder strategies and winning imperatives for them by segmenting the coal bed methane market as below:



Coal Bed Methane Market, by Application:

Industrial

Power Generation

Residential

Commercial

Transportation



The report provides a cross-sectional analysis of all the above segments with respect to following geographical markets:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)



Along with the geographies mentioned above, the report also covers in depth analysis of CBM market in U.S., Russia, China, India, Australia and Indonesia.



