New Market Trend: Green Data Center Modernization Market to 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/15/2013 -- Green Data Center Modernization Market



All Points are covered in table of Content of this Report some of them listed here:



GREEN DATA CENTER: MODERNIZATION EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Green Data Center Market Driving Forces

Green Data Center Market Shares

Green Data Center Market Forecasts

Transactions per Watt

IBM® Market Leader In SOA

IT Spending by Type, Hardware, Software, Services,

IT Networking Market Forecasts, Worldwide



1. GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET DESCRIPTION AND MARKET DYNAMICS

2. GREEN DATA CENTER MARKET SHARES AND MARKET FORECASTS

3. MAINFRAME VALUE PROPOSITION

4. GREEN DATA CENTER TECHNOLOGY



Buy a copy of this report: http://www.researchmoz.us/green-data-center-modernization-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2010-to-2016-report.html



According to Susan Eustis, the lead author of the study, “the purchase of new zEnterprise 196 servers brings a quantum improvement in data center capability. Data Center Innovation relates to hybrid systems that deal with the complexity inherent in heterogeneous systems.”



New product cycles lend renewed vigor to an existing product set. The new zEnterprise 196 from IBM sets a standard for the data center. The new mainframe is faster, better, more energy efficient, and more operationally adept with software integration systems than other mainframes and than other server clusters.



According to Susan Eustis, Sr. Analyst with WinterGreen Research, “The new mainframe from IBM, zEnterprise 196, is game changing for the data center. With a zEnterprise 196 unit, processing is up to 60% faster than with previous systems. There is significant cost reduction.“ Mainframe computing is often the platform of choice for cloud computing because of the better security, reliability, and manageability.



zEnterprise 196 is encroaching on every aspect of the data center computing environment. The zEnterprise brings major innovation to the data center. It is faster, more efficient, able to manage implementation of mixed workloads, fully able to manage analytics, and driving new Web based Linux workload.



Other vendors have equally exciting announcements for the data center. Hewlett Packard has breakthrough Integrity servers. EMC® Ionix™ storage configuration advisor improves efficiency of storage change processes in virtual data centers. Markets at $31 billion in 2009 are anticipated to reach $69.7 billion by 2016.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC Kindly Visit: http://www.researchmoz.us/green-data-center-modernization-market-shares-strategies-and-forecasts-worldwide-2010-to-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us