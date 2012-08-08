New Marketing Online Magazine Website Already Attracting Thousands of Internet Marketers

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Thousands of online entrepreneurs are flocking to the new Marketing Online Magazine website to get the latest insights, news and information on the world of online marketing. Designed for the aspiring entrepreneur looking for a way into the world of Internet marketing without expensive lessons, Marketing Online Magazine (MOM) is filled with articles, news, events and more.



While the world of internet marketing can be highly lucrative, learning how to market online successfully can be both expensive and elusive. The recent launch of the new Marketing Online Magazine website is quickly filling the void with the vital information that internet entrepreneurs need at no cost. “Driving traffic to an internet business website and then making it sell is a very involved hands-on process,” said Marketing Online Magazine Publisher/Editor Henry Aldrete. “We created this publication to help entrepreneurs to better understand that process so that they can make better use of the Internet as a marketing vehicle for their products and services.”



With 45 to 50 pages of valuable monthly content in PDF format, readers are immersed in the best online source for tips, tools, and techniques for successful marketing online. Featured articles focus on all issues related to marketing online while the marketing product/service videos, reviews, news, events, tools and expert interviews bring greater depth to the reader’s breadth of knowledge.



While the website and the publication is free and open to everyone, those that sign up as subscribers get free access to a wealth of additional content and products that help entrepreneurs intent on Marketing a small business online. The additional content includes more than 60 specific how-to videos on Internet Marketing and a massive 100,000 PLR article library. In addition, subscribers get 23 WordPress videos, 26 complete WordPress themes plus 33 plugins and three free Professional Silver-Level Memberships with more being added every month. “We believe that even though Marketing Online Magazine is free, it is one of the best investments that an internet age entrepreneur will ever make,” said Aldrete.



The August issue, which is available right now, has an interview with small business expert, Roger Pierce, the Co-founder of BizLaunch.com. The current issue also has a number of insightful feature articles including “How To Take Good Care Of Your Affiliates And Make More Money,” as well as “Building An Internet Home Business” and other great articles for internet marketers. Readers will also find the regular sections such as the MOM Success Story, Ask the Expert, Gadgets and Toys as well as many other helpful, informative and entertaining sections. For more information, please visit http://www.marketingonlinemagazine.net



The new website is dedicated to educating the new internet marketer with tips, tools and techniques for successful marketing online. The free PDF-format magazine features a wealth of informative and entertaining feature articles and interviews as well as the latest news, events and product reviews. With signup for a free subscription, readers get a wealth of additional free content and products such as how-to videos, a massive 100.000 PLR library as well as WordPress videos, themes, plugins and much more.



