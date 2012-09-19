New MaxLend.co.uk Website Matches UK Loan Seekers With Payday Lenders for Fast Cash

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2012 -- With the recent launch of the new website MaxLend.co.uk, loan seekers in the United Kingdom now have a quick, safe and secure way to apply for payday loans when they need immediate cash. MaxLend.co.uk is a loan matching service that matches loan seekers to one of their many independent, secure and reliable licensed payday loan lenders for loans ranging from £50 to £750 with money available in 24 hours or less.



The ever-tightening economy is putting more and more UK families and individuals in the position of needing quick cash in order to pay unexpected bills. With the recent launch of the new website MaxLend.co.uk, loan seekers can now apply for payday loans quickly, simply and safely to obtain a loan in as little as 24 hours. “Almost everyone finds themselves in need of a short-term loan to tide them over till their next payday on occasion, and our new website provides a way for them to access that cash safely from reliable and reputable payday loan lenders,” said a MaxLend.co.uk spokesperson.



As a loan matching service rather than an actual lender, MaxLend acts as a bridge between consumers wanting payday loans and the payday lenders themselves. Their simple online application process is designed to match loan seekers with the lender from their panel that is best able to suit their short-term money needs.



Loan seekers merely apply by telling them how much they need and completing the short and simple online application form. They then match the applicant with a payday lender based on the application details. The lender will give the applicant a decision of whether they are approved or not approved after reviewing the application and once approved, the money is deposited into the person’s bank account the same day.



The loan requirements for a payday loan are simple. The applicant must be at least 18 years of age and have a valid bank account that can receive direct debit. They must also be employed and receive a regular paycheck or salary, and lastly, they must be a UK resident. Usually the loan amount with interest has to be repaid within twenty eight days as per the loan agreement terms and conditions.



As a UK loan matching service, MaxLend does not charge a fee for matching loan seekers with their independent and reliable licensed payday loan lenders. Before accepting a loan, loan seekers should be sure to read the agreement from the lender as well as the terms and conditions of the loan. Rates and terms are determined by the lender and vary from lender to lender. For more information, please visit http://www.maxlend.co.uk/



About MaxLend.co.uk

Maxlend.co.uk connects UK residents with the nation’s largest network of lenders for payday loans from £50 to £750. Their online application takes less than five minutes to complete and can be approved fast. Multiple lenders will compete to offer payday loans at the best possible rates, and if the applicant does not like any of the lenders’ terms, they can simply cancel the application and walk away–there’s no fee or obligation.