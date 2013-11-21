New Med Supplies Launches Black Friday Promotional Sale Till the End of November

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2013 -- The premiere online medical product shop, New Med Supplies is renowned for continuously making waves in the online medical supplies industry. They have just recently announced that they will be offering several deep discounts during their flash sale happening from November 20th to November 30th.



This promotion will allow consumers to save big this Black Friday and holiday season on health equipment and medical supplies. Through this online store, individuals will have a very simple time finding the medical supplies that they need, order online and then have the products they need delivered straight to their address of choice.



Promotional savings will include 25% off on beds, wheelchairs and scooters. Additional saving is available for 20% off on all walking aid products including wheelchairs, scooters and walking rollators. Customers can also save 15% off on both Remedy Skin Care products and medical exam gloves.



The high value health gear and supplies offered at New Med Supplies are designed to match the specific health care desires to customers needs. The shop will furthermore be showcasing its bestseller ShuVee Footwear Deodorizer by Kagan. Apart from these goods, New Med Supplies will be promoting wheelchairs, wound care, health gloves and Medline remedy goods.



About New Med Supplies

Established in 2012 in Chicago, Illinois, New Med Supplies provides affordable and professional grade products for customers seeking to buy home health gear or equipment for health care offices. They offer each and every individual customer the very same high-quality brand name health products that are provided for doctor offices, clinics and nursing homes. Every one of their products is manufactured under the strictest criterion to guarantee that all merchandise aligns with the customer’s budget without sacrificing security or comfort. As such, each product undergoes comprehensive examinations from start to completion in order to comply with all health care standards.



For media inquires regarding New Med Supplies, please call Customer Service at +1 (847) 881- 6331 or email sales@newmedsupplies.com. To learn more about the eCommerce store, as well as their recently discounted products please visit: www.newmedsupplies.com.



New Med Supplies

Chicago, Illinois

+1 (847) 881- 6331

sales@newmedsupplies.com

www.newmedsupplies.com