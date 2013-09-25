New Med Supplies Offers a Medical Supply Place Online That Is Both Easy to Access and Quick to Order

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Hospital staff and consumers alike spend valuable time searching for a medical supplier that has everything they need in one place. For most consumers, they look online to find a medical supplier that has the medical supplies they need. Most disabled clients cannot spend a lot of time online searching and just need it to be an easy process.



Here at New Med Supplies, we offer a medical supply place online that is both easy to access and quick to order. Our mission here at, New Med Supplies, is to make sure that:



- New Med Supplies is made for people who want to acquire medical supplies and equipment easily.

- This online store has a comprehensive collection of medical equipment that medical students and medical professionals will need to fulfill their duties properly and efficiently.

- Individuals can know that the supplies offered on the site are made by reliable manufacturers that are committed to using high quality and safe materials in the products that they make.

- Our consumers have the most durable, safe, and effective medical equipment and supplies, in order to have a constant and continuous health recovery.

- We consistently strive to provide quality services to our client/patients and to the community in accordance with the highest professional and ethical standards possible.

- We offer a place for medical suppliers to place items and for consumers to buy all their medical supplies in one place.



“Our website is designed with the philosophy to help customers easily identify information related to their product, effortlessly navigate through the site, and conveniently purchase medical supplies, as well as healthcare products with just a few simple steps. Our customers can be assured that they will find only the best high quality products available from major US medical manufacturers," says New Med Supplies.



Our Goal: to provide an easy, affordable and informative means for our customers to purchase home medical equipment and supplies from the comfort of their homes and medical offices.



About NEWMEDSUPPLIES

“Delivering comfort with care, is our motto here at New Med Supplies.” Want to shop for all your medical supplies in one place, and save some money at the same time? Come check us out and see the “Deal of the Day” while you are there.



NEWMEDSUPPLIES - Healthcare and Durable Medical Equipment Store



http://www.newmedsupplies.com



Chicago, IL 60641

US

Phone: +1(847) 881-6331

Email: sales@newmedsupplies.com

FB: https://www.facebook.com/NewMedSupplies

TW: https://twitter.com/NewMedSupplies

P: http://pinterest.com/newmedsupplies

G+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/116816067565820264907