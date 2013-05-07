New Medical Crowdfunding Website CauseWish Helps Those in Need

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2013 -- CauseWish only launched in March 2013 but the medical crowdfunding website has already helped people from all over the world raise money for medical expenses and related causes.



It differs from other fundraising websites through a number of unique traits. Firstly, no other medical crowdfunding website lets you browse causes in such an open environment. This increases the chances that fundraisers will receive donations from people that discover them on the site.



Furthermore, the site boasts attractive fundraising (How to Raise Money Online) pages, an easy page set-up process, low fees and a number of tools to help you spread the word.



With this, CauseWish hopes to become the leading medical fundraising website and fulfill it’s ambition of helping to create miracles.



With recent disasters like the Boston marathon attacks, crowdfunding is increasingly being used to help those in need and CauseWish brings a unique set of traits to the market.



About CauseWish

CauseWish was launched in March 2013 and their headquarters are in London, United Kingdom.



Contact:

info@causewish.com

http://causewish.com/